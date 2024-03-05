New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman of Assin Central, Atakora Amaniampong is set to led a demonstration against the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

This comes after EOCO described Assin Fosu as a hotbed for child trafficking and banking fraud.

The protest, Mr. Amaniampong is to demand answers regarding recent allegations leveled against their community.

“We will not allow EOCO to scare investors with such a baseless report lacking in details. We are prepared to confront them and seek clarification” he noted.

Atakora Amaniampong has vehemently contested the veracity of these claims, describing them as false and unfounded.

He affirmed that, the youth refuse to be intimidated by such damning accusations without concrete evidence.

The NPP man said residents in Assin Fosu are determined to defend the integrity of their community.

Echoing Amaniampong’s sentiments, the Second National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Danquah Smith, also known as Chairman Butey, condemned the report as “bogus and baseless.”

He has threatened legal action against the EOCO officer responsible for the report, vowing to hold him or her accountable for spreading misinformation.