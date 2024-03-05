Dreams FC’s head coach, Karim Zito, has his sights firmly set on clinching the CAF Confederations Cup should his team progress to the semifinals of the competition.

The Ghana Premier League side has etched its name in the history books by topping their group in their inaugural participation in the ongoing 2023/24 tournament.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the club, as they finished atop Group C with an impressive 12 points, becoming the first team since 2004, alongside Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, to advance to the quarterfinal of the competition.

In the wake of their qualification, the former Asante Kotoko coach commended his team for their stellar performance and emphasized their ambition to seize the ultimate prize should they reach the semifinals.

“We encountered challenges initially, but making history by reaching the last 16 is a testament to our resilience,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports show.

“We are grateful for the support from the club’s management. With our berth in the last 16 secured, our target is to lift the trophy if we progress to the semifinals. We possess a strong squad with talented players, and our experiences from the group stage have equipped us well for the challenges ahead” he added.

“We’re diligently preparing for that scenario, and we’re optimistic about our prospects,” he affirmed.

Dreams FC awaits the revelation of their next opponent with the draw set to take place on March 12 in Cairo.

