The matchday 19 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended with a series of thrilling results at various stadia.

On Friday, Asante Kotoko recorded their first win of the second round of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

Great Olympics stunned Heart of Lions 2-0 at the WAFA Park at Sogakope on Saturday.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat to Hearts of Oak.

Elsewhere at the Golden City Park, Chelsea hammered Karela United 3-0.

On Monday, FC Samartex will clash with Nations FC at Nsenkyire Sports Stadium after their game was rained off while RTU will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Medeama SC and Dreams FC’s games between Aduana Stars and Bechem United have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Full results:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Great Olympics 2-0 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman FC 1-2 HeartsOf Oak

Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Karela United

Legon Cities FC 0-0 Accra Lions

FC Samartex v Nations FC [MONDAY]

RTU v Bofoakwa Tano [MONDAY]

Medeama SC v Aduana Stars [POSTPONED]

Dreams FC v Bechem United [POSTPONED]