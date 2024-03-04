Ghanaian Premier League outfit Dreams FC has successfully advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite a narrow 2-1 loss to Rivers United in their final group game, the Still Believe lads secured their spot in the next round of the competition for the first time in their history.

“Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Qualified for the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, and the journey continues!"#RiversDreams#StillBelieve☝🏾💚 | #IGWT | #DFC4LIFE pic.twitter.com/Gjr5kRAPdW — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) March 3, 2024

Dreams FC’s advancement was confirmed following a draw between Club Africain and AC Lobito in the other group match.

The Still Believe lads began the scoring as Abdul Aziz Issah found the net after the 40th-minute mark, capitalizing on a pass from forward John Antwi.

This put them ahead at halftime. However, Rivers United responded after the break when Echeta Ugonna Deputy scored, evening the score and tilting the momentum in their favour.

Dreams FC faced a setback in the 81st minute when Seth Agyemang received his second yellow card of the second half, resulting in his expulsion from the match.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Rivers United scored a late goal, securing all three points.

By making it to the quarterfinals, Dreams FC achieved a historic feat as the first Ghanaian team to reach the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup since Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in 2004.