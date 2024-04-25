Dreams Football Club coach, Karim Zito anticipates a tougher challenge ahead of their second-leg tie against SC Zamalek compared to the first leg.

The Ghana Premier League side secured a goalless draw against the Egyptian team at the Cairo International Stadium last weekend.

In order to secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup final in their inaugural appearance in the tournament, Dreams FC needs a win in the upcoming match this weekend.

However, Zito in an interview expressed his belief that the second leg will pose greater difficulties.

“We had a meeting before the start of our training, acknowledging that this stage we are entering is more challenging than the first one and it’s more open. It’s not about us holding back. We are going all out to score but with caution,” Zito told Citi Sports.

The crucial match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Karim Zito and his team have arrived in Kumasi to prepare for the highly anticipated game.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC have announced free gate entry for fans except for the VIP and VVIP sections.

