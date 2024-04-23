Dreams Football Club has announced that entry to their upcoming game against Zamalek Soccer Club this weekend will be free of charge.

The Ghana Premier League side is set to host the Egyptian powerhouse in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash.

In the first leg, Karim Zito’s side managed to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium over the weekend.

Dreams will host the one-time Confederation Cup champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a move to encourage fan attendance, the club’s management has declared that fans can enter the stadium without purchasing any tickets for the popular stand and centre line.

However, VIP and VVIP stand tickets will be available for GH¢20 and GH¢50, respectively.

“The management of Dreams FC has accepted a recommendation to make access to the majority portions of the stadium for its return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash against Zamalek SC free of charge,” a statement from the club read.

Dreams FC is scheduled to leave for Kumasi for the game this weekend on Wednesday, while Zamalek is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.

The much-anticipated match is set to kick off at 16:00GMT.

READ ALSO