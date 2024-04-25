Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said he will not apologise to the Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mark Wiafe Asomani.

According to him, he was doing his work as head of the Ashanti Regional Security Council.

“Do I have to apologise for doing my security work? What I want to tell you is that, I asked the Police to invite Ing Mark Asomani Wiafe on security grounds because of the happenings in the electricity sector in the region and the fact that a task force can always come from outside to disconnect without the proper information” Mr. Osei-Mensah explained at a press conference.

The Ashanti Regional ECG Workers Union are breathing on the neck of the Minister for causing the arrest of their boss for ordering the disconnection of power at Kumasi Technical University.

They are threatening strike if Mr. Osei-Mensah does not apologise to Mr. Asomani.

But Mr. Osei-Mensah said he has done nothing wrong to render an apology to the ECG boss.

“What is ironic is that, they tell me they are not under me and for that matter, I cannot tell them what to do. But they want to tell me how to execute my security responsibilities as enshrined in the Securities and Intelligence Act of 2020, Act 10(30)”

The Minister also dismissed claims that some managers of the ECG are members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The Minister also criticised ECG for not heeding warnings from the Security Council to maintain uninterrupted power supply at the residence of the President and his Vice when they are in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Osei-Mensah alleged that, the ECG had been overcharging him for electricity at his residence and denied outstanding payments to the power company.

