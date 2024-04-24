The Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has blamed the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for the ongoing power crisis known in lacal parlace as ‘dumsor’.

According to him, Mr. Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo, should have resigned by now due to the lack of effective leadership in the energy sector.

“Today, the power sector is facing significant challenges. We do not see a leader who is addressing these issues head-on, accepting them, and seeking cooperation from Ghanaians. Napo should have resigned by now” he said.

He made these known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Recent power outages have prompted calls for a structured timetable to manage disruptions, but directives from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have largely gone unheeded.

But Nana Amoasi said Napo should take responsibility for the situation, being the sector Minister.

However, he added that if President Akufo-Addo believes Napo is performing well, then it is his decision to retain him.