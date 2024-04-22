The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has stated that the energy sector is currently lacking effective leadership.

He is pushing for the appointment of a new leader to tackle the ongoing challenges.

Recent power outages have spurred calls for a structured timetable to manage disruptions, with directives from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) going largely unimplemented.

In an interview on Citi FM, Nana Amoasi VII criticized the Energy Minister’s performance, suggesting that he should be replaced due to perceived inadequacy for the role.

He condemned the Minister’s alleged disregard for Ghanaian concerns, deeming it unacceptable.

“Today, the power sector or the energy sector appears shepherdless. You don’t see a leader who is standing up to the issues, accepting them as they are and seeking to address them while calling for cooperation from Ghanaians.

“We have been asking for a timetable for quite a long time. The PURC intervened as an arbiter between the utilities and consumers and asking the ECG to provide one unfortunately the Minister of Energy [tells] all of us including the PURC to produce a timetable if we need one and why will we wish the country evil by asking for a load shedding timetable.”

“Today it is very unfortunate, and I think it is time we have a new leader probably for the energy sector. But as we speak, there is no shepherd. He [Energy Minister] must be relieved to concentrate on any agenda he is bidding for. He must be relieved of his post. It is becoming too much,” he stated.