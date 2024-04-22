A member of defunct music group 4×4, Captain Planet, is heartbroken over the death of his mother.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on X, Captain Planet revealed she passed on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Admitting death is one of his greatest fears, the musician called upon the Lord for solace in this difficult time.

He also prayed for his mother to find eternal peace.

Captain Planet’s post has attracted commiseration messages from fans and followers.

Below is the post:

My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly . I still trust you Lord.

Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ❤️🕊️🌹💔 pic.twitter.com/L7C0npj9QU — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) April 21, 2024

ALSO READ: