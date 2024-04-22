Captain Planet, Ghanaian musician

A member of defunct music group 4×4, Captain Planet, is heartbroken over the death of his mother.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on X, Captain Planet revealed she passed on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Admitting death is one of his greatest fears, the musician called upon the Lord for solace in this difficult time.

He also prayed for his mother to find eternal peace.

Captain Planet’s post has attracted commiseration messages from fans and followers.

Below is the post:

ALSO READ:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR