The Ghana Police Service has made a breakthrough in the investigation into the death of a United States national in Nyinasen near Cape Coast, Central Region, with the arrest of two suspects.

Wisdom Sete, a Togolese, and Yussif Afrim were apprehended on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Assin Prasso for their alleged involvement in the murder of Naomi Jehubiyah.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Wisdom Sete, who is believed to be the deceased’s fiancé, conspired with Yussif Afrim to carry out the crime.

The body of Naomi Jehubiyah has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Additionally, two vehicles belonging to the deceased have been recovered from the suspects, who are currently in police custody assisting with further investigations.

