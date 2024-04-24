Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains.

Tevez was taken to hospital in Buenos Aires on Tuesday and will remain there until medical tests are completed.

The 40-year-old former Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham striker is now head coach of Argentine top-flight side Independiente.

Independiente said in a statement on X that Tevez’s initial tests at the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro were “satisfactory” but he will stay there for the time being as a “precaution”.

Tevez, who won 76 caps for Argentina between 2004 and 2015, took over as Independiente boss in August 2023.

He previously had a short stint in charge of Rosario Central, having retired as a player in June 2022 after a third spell with Boca Juniors.

Tevez made 201 appearances in the Premier League between 2006 and 2013 and scored 84 goals.

He won the Premier League title twice with United (2007-08 and 2008-09) and once with City (2011-12).