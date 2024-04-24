Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has hinted at their game plan against Zamalek SC in the upcoming second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side will face the Egyptian powerhouse at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon following a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

Despite being defensive for much of the match, Dreams managed to keep Zamalek’s attackers at bay.

In preparation for the return leg, Zito aims to approach the game with a more proactive stance.

“We have to seriously plan how to face them. We will change our approach,” he told Joy Sports. “I will not sit back because 1-1, 1-0, we all have the chances [to qualify]. But the advantage we have is playing at home and they won’t have the home support.”

Dreams FC also announced free entry for Sunday’s match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with tickets available for those wishing to access the VIP and VVIP sections.

The team is set to depart for Kumasi later today for the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Should Dreams FC eliminate Zamalek, they would become the first Ghanaian club to advance to the final since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko did so in 2004.

