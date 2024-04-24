Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made history on Tuesday night by becoming the first Ghanaian player to score a hat-trick in the EFL Championship.

The winger’s stellar performance stole the spotlight as Leicester dominated Southampton, securing a 5-0 victory at the King Power Stadium and edging closer to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Issahaku, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been in top form this season, tallying 6 goals and 12 assists in the Championship and solidifying his place as a key player for the Foxes.

Abdul Fatawu is the first Ghanaian player in history to score a hat-trick in the EFL Championship 🎩🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/A4kwQs4ry5 — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) April 23, 2024

The 20-year-old’s hat-trick, his first in his professional career, showcased his skill and versatility, as he proved to be a dynamic force on the right flank throughout the match.

His goals, including a perfectly curled shot in the first half, sealed a memorable night for both him and the team.

Celebrating with fans after the final whistle, Issahaku’s remarkable achievement adds another chapter to his impressive journey.

While other Ghanaian players like Christian Astu and Albert Adomah have made their mark in the Championship, it’s Issahaku who has now etched his name in the record books.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are expected to make Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s loan deal permanent.

