Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, commended Thomas Partey for his stellar performance against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

In his first start for the Gunners, the Ghana midfielder played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s impressive 5-0 victory over their rivals at the Emirates Stadium, lasting 72 minutes on the pitch.

Arteta, speaking in his post-match interview, hailed Partey as an important player, emphasizing how he contributed to Arsenal’s dominant display against their opponent.

“We thought it was a really good game for Thomas [Partey] to come back. He looks like he is in rhythm, he trained really well the last few days, and considering the way Chelsea set up and their attacking threat, we believed it was the right call to make,” Arteta told the club website.

“He stepped up and had a great performance and was really important for the team,” he added.

Following the win over Chelsea, Arsenal now leads the English Premier League standings ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Partey will be eager to maintain his excellent form when Arsenal travels to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled at 13:00 GMT.

