Dreams FC’s General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has expressed the team’s ambition to win the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions are gearing up to face Zamalek SC in the second leg of the CAF inter-club competition on Sunday.

In the first leg held at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC managed to secure a goalless draw against the Egyptian giants.

As they prepare for the crucial second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Shardow emphasized the team’s determination to claim the trophy in their debut appearance.

“We were not given a chance to progress in the CAF Confederation Cup but look at where we are now,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“You have to feel it and as a team, we want to go all the way to win the ultimate. We are confident of doing that based on our performance in the competition,” he added.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT. Dreams FC seeks to follow in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak, who became the second Ghanaian club to win the trophy in 2004 by defeating Asante Kotoko.

