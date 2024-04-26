Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has shared her thoughts on the outdooring of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Friday, Nana Yaa acknowledged that, even though the running mate had a good delivery, she felt that the event should have been different.

She suggested that a press soirée, where the running mate could meet with senior editors and journalists, would have been a better option.

Ms. Jantuah believes Prof. Opoku Agyemang is already a familiar face both national and international, therefore the outdooring could have been novel.

“She had a good delivery, but I feel it should have been something different like a press soirée. So she meets the media and speaks to them, because the event they did, is the same media that covered it. When you meet senior editors and journalists, it’s a novelty. Besides, everyone knows her, Internationally she is known. She has been outdoored already, she has a lot of credentials. So was the 2020 running mate, so she is not a new person. You only outdoor someone new,” she said.

Regarding the driver’s mate analogy, the former CPP General Secretary said Prof Opoku Agyemang was right about not separating herself from government decisions.

“She has been truthful about the fact that she won’t run away from government decisions. The context with which Bawumia said his, it was as if he was removing himself from the government. His driver’s mate analogy went wrong. But Jane Naana implies that their government will have a collective decision-making. She said she would not be on the fence, meaning she would not sit aloof in government,” she said.

