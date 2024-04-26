The Director of Communications for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said the true rival for Dr. Bawumia is the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, rather than his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Despite efforts from some quarters to draw comparisons between the NPP flagbearer and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, Mr. Aboagye clarified that the December elections will prominently feature Mr. Mahama and Dr. Bawumia on the ballot, not Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a contest with John Mahama They are the two people who are going to be on the ballot paper and these are people we have seen before. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s competition, his contest is the former president,” he stated.

Mr Aboagye also stated that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on schedule to announce its flagbearer’s running mate.

He also disclosed that, Dr Bawumia has a clear idea of who he wants as his running mate.

There have been calls for the NPP to reveal its running mate due to concerns about delays and their potential effects.

However, Mr Aboagye reassured that the party is within its timeline and could announce the running mate at any time.

“We are very much within the timeline. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago and so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August. So for us in the NPP we are very much within our timelines.

“It can be tomorrow it can be next week it can be next month it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be and when he is ready he is going to announce that,” he stated on Citi FM.

