The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Western Region has announced a disruption in water supply affecting the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

A statement issued by GWCL on Thursday, April 25, said the interruption is due to a power outage at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants.

GWL clarified that the interruption is a direct consequence of the power outage, which has affected the plants’ ability to treat and supply water to the affected areas.

In response to the situation, GWL has been in communication with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which has assured them of efforts to resolve the power issue promptly.

The company has also assured its customers that water supply will resume immediately upon the restoration of power to the treatment plants.

“Management of Ghana Water Ltd in the Western Region wishes to inform the public that due to a power outage at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants, water supply to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has been interrupted. Engineers of Electricity Company of Ghana Limited have assured us that they are working around the clock to resolve the problem and restore power supply.”

“Management assures our cherished customers that as soon as power supply is restored to the plants, water supply to the metropolis will resume. We apologize unreservedly for any inconvenience this supply interruption may have caused,” it stated.

