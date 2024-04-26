Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman and Samuel Koku Anyidoho
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has responded to recent remarks made by the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr. Nketia, also known as General Mosquito, urged party members to concentrate on winning the 2024 elections rather than discussing future positions in government.

He likened such discussions to prematurely dividing meat before the hunt is over.

Asiedu Nketia’s made the comment during the official introduction of their running mate for the 2024 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to party members at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

But Mr. Anyidoho, an avowed critic of the General Mosquito, took to social media platform X to shade him.

He said the NDC Chairman is being hypocritical because he is only concerned about securing positions for himself and his allies.

Another post questioned the sincerity of the Chairman’s commitment to the party’s goals, given his focus on position-sharing rather than the welfare of Ghana.

