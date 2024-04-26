Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has responded to recent remarks made by the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr. Nketia, also known as General Mosquito, urged party members to concentrate on winning the 2024 elections rather than discussing future positions in government.

He likened such discussions to prematurely dividing meat before the hunt is over.

Asiedu Nketia’s made the comment during the official introduction of their running mate for the 2024 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to party members at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

But Mr. Anyidoho, an avowed critic of the General Mosquito, took to social media platform X to shade him.

He said the NDC Chairman is being hypocritical because he is only concerned about securing positions for himself and his allies.

Another post questioned the sincerity of the Chairman’s commitment to the party’s goals, given his focus on position-sharing rather than the welfare of Ghana.

Oyiwa! He is now crying because they have shared the post and left him and his people out? Naniama🔥”Wu be ti borborliborbor”😃😃😃. So the whole dead goat 🐐 terminal 4yrs agenda is about sharing post and NOT caring about Ghana 🇬🇭 huh? God will surely save Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PfyPimYc8h — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) April 24, 2024

This was said at the outdooring of our Running Mate? Whaaat!!! So, after we were once told that the “meat” had been squandered, & the “bones” rudely thrown at us, they are boldly talking about “sharing meat”? Obviously, they believe we have “short memories”. God save Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nuvPRHoDrP — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) April 25, 2024

So, Mosquitoes 🦟 are now going to move from sucking blood 🩸 to eating meat? “Ye Wu Oooo!” The Running Mate had nothing to say in condemnation? Anyway, “Anything Can Happen” but God shall ensure that people don’t “Scheme With Nature” for Mother Ghana 🇬🇭 to “Give Way”🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5t5Ht2ad1n — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) April 25, 2024

