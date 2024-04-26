Gospel singer, Great Ampong has refuted claims that he had received financial compensation from a political party to produce a campaign song ahead of the December general elections.

In a recent interview, the esteemed Ghanaian gospel musician addressed the rumours, firmly stating that no political entity had approached him with such an offer.

“Whoever claims I’ve received money for a campaign song is simply dreaming. I haven’t been approached or received any funds to record a campaign song,” Great Ampong said.

His denial comes amidst speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the political campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, Great Ampong clarified that his political affiliations would not sway his beliefs or compromise his professionalism.

Despite previously expressing frustration over being overlooked by influential figures within the NPP, he disclosed his unwavering support for the party.

“Regardless of whether I decide to release a political song this year or not, my allegiance to the NPP remains resolute,” he declared during an interview on Connect 97.1 FM.

