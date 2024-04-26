Govt to repaint public basic schools to blue and white

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced plans by the government to repaint all public basic schools from their current brown and yellow colours to blue and white.

Dr. Adutwum said this initiative is part of a broader effort aimed at revitalizing basic education, making it more visually appealing and conducive to learning.

“We are switching to blue and white. We are painting all the schools to give them an attractive outlook. This is the transformation Ghana deserves and it is coming,” the Minister disclosed during a forum titled “The free SHS story” in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He also announced that, the brown and yellow uniforms would be replaced.

“We are changing the uniforms of public basic schools in the country. The yellow and brown that you see now, you will see no more. Reformation is coming to a community near you, and you will see it.”

The Education Minister elaborated that, this initiative is part of the government’s efforts to show critics that its focus is not solely on secondary education.

