Gospel musician Nero X has released a campaign song in support of flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the 2024 general elections approach.

The song, titled ‘Mahama for 2024’, was debuted on Nero X’s YouTube channel two days ago and comes with an accompanying music video.

The 3-minute, 11-second song praises Mahama for his developmental projects across the country during his stay in power.

It also positions him as a savior capable of addressing the issues caused by the current NPP-led government.

The lyrics call on Ghanaians to support Mahama, advocating for his return to leadership to alleviate the country’s challenges.

Nero X’s ‘Mahama for 2024’ serves as a musical endorsement designed to bolster Mahama’s popularity among voters and rally support for his presidential campaign.

Listen below: