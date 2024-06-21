Dancehall artist Epixode has shared a vivid dream he had about a potential musical collaboration with acclaimed singer Efya, sparking excitement among fans.

He described the dream as exceptionally clear, to the point that he had to physically confirm it wasn’t real.

In his account, he revealed that in the dream that they created a beautiful record together that soared to the top of charts and gained international acclaim.

He expressed admiration for Efya, referring to her as gold, whom he said is his significant inspiration both on and off stage.

He noted that the dream left him smiling upon waking and speculated that it might have been influenced by watching Efya’s recent performance at the recently-ended TGMA (Telecel Ghana Music Awards) before going to bed.

The dream’s account went viral, capturing the attention of Efya, who responded positively.

In her reply, Efya expressed her honor and excitement about Epixode’s vision. She appreciated the recognition and extended an invitation to make the dream a reality.

The interaction between the two artists has generated buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating a potential collaboration that could bring Epixode’s dream to fruition.