The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the public to desist from patronising food from vendors who do not have street vendor permits.

According to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FDA Roderick Daddey–Adjei, vendors are issued licenses to sell on the street; therefore, if the vendors do not have one to show, it is unsafe to buy from them.

Speaking to JoyNews on Thursday, June 20, he said, “You also choose to buy from a vendor who is selling next to the gutter.

“That thing that we keep saying is that the best waakye is sold next by the gutter if you did not purchase it, they will not have service and, therefore, they will move away.

“You must ask them[vendors], do they have a health certificate. When you also go check if they have got the street food vendor permit… Don’t patronise food from those who don’t have it. It means that we don’t where their food is coming from,” he said.

His comments follow the latest FDA data, which indicate that consuming unsafe food results in the loss of 33 million healthy life years annually.

Mr Daddey-Adjei also said this has resulted in over 200 diseases.

“WHO estimated that 33 million years of healthy lives are lost due to eating unsafe food globally each year and this number is likely an underestimation.

“Over 200 diseases are caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites and chemical substances such as heavy metals.

“This growing public health problem causes considerable socio-economic impact through strings of health care systems, lost productivity and harming tourism and trade,” he said.