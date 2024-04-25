Highly-rated Afrobeat artiste, Davido disclosed the impressive earnings from his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in the USA.

The show was totally sold out with over 7,000 fans in attendance.

During the show, Davido not only delivered an electrifying performance but also made headlines by clearing the student loan of one lucky concert-goer.

In a recent interview, Davido disclosed that, the Madison concert brought in a remarkable sum of $1.3 million dollars.

Aside the logistics and other bills cleared, he revealed that amount was the take-home earnings for the show.

However, some netizens are finding it difficult to believe Davido.

Some skeptics raised concerns about the accuracy of the figures, suggesting that the reported earnings might have been inflated or exaggerated for publicity purposes.