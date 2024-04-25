Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has revealed the significant boost to domestic tourism with the arrival of a passenger cruise vessel at the Elmina Fishing Harbour in the Central Region.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, he said the harbour, originally intended for fishermen, now serves a dual purpose as a fishing port and a cruise destination.

He noted that, the recent docking of the passenger vessel, carrying 115 tourists from various parts of the world, marks a milestone for Elmina.

Among the vessel’s 106 passengers were mostly tourists, accompanied by 9 crew members.

Mr. Asiamah shared how a trader in Elmina was willing to offer her daughter’s hand in marriage as a thank you gift for the positive impact the harbor’s development has had on the local economy.

The trader recounted a surge in sales since the harbour began welcoming cruise ships, attributing this newfound prosperity to increased foot traffic from tourists and visitors.

“During a recent visit to Kumasi, I received a call from a woman in Elmina who expressed her appreciation for the government’s efforts in transforming the harbour. She even offered her daughter in marriage to me and I even told her I am already married. I think this really highlights the community’s admiration for the positive changes brought about by the harbor’s expansion” he said.

To him, the Elmina Fishing Harbour is not only a vital resource for fishermen but also a catalyst for economic growth and tourism in the region.

