The toxicology test carried out to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad has been concluded.

According to reports, the test which was conducted in the United States is now in the custody of the Nigerian police.

It can be recalled that in November last year, the Lagos State counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed during the coroner’s court sitting in Ikorodu that Mohbad’s autopsy and toxicology test were in process.

However, a government official who is familiar with the case has disclosed that Mohbad’s test results are ready and have been sent to the DNA and Forensic Centre.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity added that the test result was transmitted to the police earlier this week.

“The toxicology test is ready and given to the police. We projected 10 weeks from the outset but it came in before then. It was received by the DNA and Forensic Centre last week and has been sent to the police,” the source said.

Also, a source within the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed receipt of Mohbad’s test result.

