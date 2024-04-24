Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Prof Jane Naana has assured she will not disassociate herself from any challenges the country will be faced with when the NDC is elected in the 2024 election.

She emphatically stated that, she will not call herself a driver’s mate.

John Dramani Mahama, has assured him that she will not claim to have been a mere “driver’s mate” if they encounter difficulties in their administration.

Dr Bawumia outlining his vision in February 2024 stated that he was only a “driver’s mate,” which hindered his effectiveness in dealing with some challenges the government encountered.

However, during her introduction in Accra on Wednesday, the former Education Minister pledged her commitment to be involved in the collective successes and take responsibility for any setbacks.

“I will share in our collective successes and share responsibility for our setbacks if any. And at the time of reckoning, Your Excellency John Mahama, I will not in advancement of self-serving ambition declare to the whole world that I was only the driver’s mate,” she stated.

