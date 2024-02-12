Some drivers mate are up in arms over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘driver’s mate’ analogy.

According to reports, they are lacing their boots for massive demonstration after Dr. Bawumia used them as an example.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

He claimed, their action is to disassociate themselves from Dr. Bawumia who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Are you aware that mates in the country are angry at Bawumia and want to protest because he used them to set an example? They claim he is destroying their names but we are pleading with them to calm down” the NDC man asserted.

Alhaji Sorogho said if the Vice President considers himself as a mate, then he is not qualified to drive.

“A typical mate doesn’t qualify to drive even if your master travels for years but Bawumia acts as a President anytime Akufo-Addo is out of the country and so you see the confusion he has brought” he quizzed.

