A rare photo of Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, in an Air Force cadet uniform has popped up on social media.

The photo is believed to have been taken during her days at Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast.

Maintaining a stern look during a parade, Zanetor was spotted in the sea and dark blue colours.

She had a barret and a sash which made her stand out among her colleagues who all wore caps in addition to the uniform.

From the photo, there is no doubt, Zanetor but for her career in medicine would have perfectly replaced her late father and former President Jerry Rawlings in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Below is the photo: