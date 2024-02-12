The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr does not seem happy about former former President John Mahama‘s decision to call President Nana Akufo-Addo Jack Toronto.

The veteran journalist has said that is a nickname he is known for by many and can therefore not fathom why Mr Mahama is calling Akufo-Addo that.

“We all know that my nickname is Jack Toronto so why has former President Mahama given it to President Akufo-Addo without my permission. He has just taken it away; no permission or copyright, why??? he questioned on Accra-based Peace FM.

Jack Toronto has been trending for the past days after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer used it during a town hall meeting in Tamale.

Mr Mahama strongly reiterated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mismanaged the country’s affairs and must be ousted out of office.

Mr. Mahama stressed that every member of the Akufo-Addo administration must be held accountable regarding the nation’s economic state.

He asserted that all government officials will be held accountable for their actions and inactions under his leadership.

“All of them ‘dey inside’, Jack Toronto and all his brothers, all of them are part of the mess we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility,” he stated.

Mr Mahama was reacting to the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s call for Ghanaians to vote for him as the next president to give him the mandate to implement policies that will grow the country.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, February 7, the Vice President said he has learnt lessons from the seven years of the Akufo-Addo government and reviewed his visions for the country.

