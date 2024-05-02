Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, has criticized President Akufo-Addo, accusing him of showing disrespect towards traditional leaders in the country.

Mr. Iddrisu claimed that President Akufo-Addo has assumed an attitude of superiority, demanding that chiefs stand up before greeting him.

During a walk organized by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North constituency on Wednesday, May 1, the former Minority Leader expressed his concerns about the President’s behavior, suggesting that Ghanaians should protest against it.

He further asserted that such levels of disrespect towards chiefs have never been witnessed in Ghana’s history.

Mr. Iddrisu’s remarks come amid growing discontent over what some perceive as President Akufo-Addo’s disregard for traditional protocols and authorities.

“Akufo-Addo has turned himself into King of Kings asking chiefs to stand up before greeting him. The utter disrespect to our traditional leaders will not be tolerated.”

“If there is any time in our history when change is ever necessary, that time is now. If there is any time in our history when John Mahama must be president to save the nation, then it’s now,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has been seen on multiple occasions in recent days openly instructing chiefs to rise and greet him at events.

This development has triggered conversations surrounding the dynamics of state and traditional protocols.

On the back of similar sentiments, the Chieftaincy Ministry has released a statement indicating that the tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events, is a testament to Ghana’s heritage and traditions.