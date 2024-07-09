The Ghana Armed forces has been subpoenaed by lawyers for the third accused person in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial to testify and give documentary evidence at the financial and economic court as he challenges the authenticity of a dismissal letter the prosecution relied on to cross-examine him.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah during cross-examination of Richard Jakpa, sought to suggest to the court that the witness was dismissed from the Ghana Armed forces for persistent acts of misconduct and heavy indebtedness to individuals and institutions.

Richard Jakpa in an interview after proceedings on that day denied any knowledge of the purported sack letter tendered into evidence by the prosecution and said he was not even copied in the letter he claimed he was seeing for the first time.

The businessman is thus compelling the Ghana Armed Forces, through his lawyer, to appear at the high court to testify under oath about the authenticity of the dismissal letter.

Richard Jakpa, a former officer of the Ghana Air Force, is currently standing trial with the Minority leader of Parliament Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for wilfully causing financial loss to the state and intentionally misapplying state property in processes leading up to the purchase of some ambulances for the state.

In a writ dated July 5, 2024, Richard Jakpa is asking the court to compel the Military Secretary of the Ghana Armed Forces, Air Commodore Adu Gyamfi to testify and produce documentary evidence regarding the May 2004 Special report submitted by the Commanding Officer which suggests that Richard A. Jakpa had reached his ceiling referred to in a letter dated September 12, 2007, and signed by Brigadier General MKG Ahiaglo for the Chief of Army staff.

Richard Jakpa also wants the Ghana Armed Forces to testify and confirm with documentary evidence that he owed the Ghana Armed Forces $300.

The case will be called on July 16 at midday at the Financial and Economic Court at the High Court complex.

