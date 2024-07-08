The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially declared the commencement of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scheduled to run from July 8th to July 15th, 2024.

This announcement covers 2,123 examination centres nationwide, aimed at approximately 569,095 candidates.

In a press release issued from their headquarters in Accra on July 7th, 2024, the GES extended congratulations to all candidates for their hard work and resilience in preparing for the examinations.

They also expressed gratitude to teachers, school heads, directors of education, parents, guardians, and stakeholders for their significant roles in supporting the candidates.

The GES emphasized the importance of integrity during the exams, urging all involved parties—including candidates, invigilators, supervisors, and parents—to uphold ethical standards and avoid any form of malpractice.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, the GES, in collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and security services, has deployed measures to monitor and safeguard the integrity of the process.

Following the conclusion of the BECE, the GES informed parents and candidates about the forthcoming school selection process.

Details regarding the selection procedures will be communicated in due course to facilitate a seamless transition for successful candidates into secondary education.

The GES concluded by wishing all candidates success and good fortune in their examinations, reinforcing their commitment to delivering a fair and transparent assessment process across the country.

For more information and updates on the BECE 2024, candidates and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official Ghana Education Service website or contact their respective educational institutions.

