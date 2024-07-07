A tragic accident at Mallam Junction has resulted in the deaths of three traders.

The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle (trotro) lost control and veered into traders selling along the shoulders of the road.

According to reports, the trotro with registration number AS 4719-18, was from Gbawe Zero when its brakes reportedly failed.

The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to ram into the unsuspecting traders.

While some traders noticed the approaching danger and managed to flee, others were struck by the out-of-control vehicle before they could react.

Three traders were trapped under the trotro, requiring considerable effort to rescue them.

The accident has prompted concerns about roadside trading and vehicle safety.