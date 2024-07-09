Ghanaian reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats superstar, Stonebwoy, headlined the second day of Germany’s biggest reggae and dancehall festival, Summerjam, on July 6, 2024.

He delivered a spectacular performance that elevated the festival’s mood and rekindled memories of last year’s event.

The African star took the stage promptly around 4:30 p.m., kicking off his set with a performance of ‘OverLord’. This 2023 single, an ode to his reggae and dancehall roots, resonated well with his German audience.

It marked the first official single in 2023, following the release of his album ‘5Th Dimension’. From there, 1 GAD performed a series of classic hits, including 2015’s ‘Run Go’, 2016’s ‘People Dey’, his collaboration with Davido, ‘Activate’, and his recent single ‘Your Body’, hailed as the perfect summer anthem for the festival.

Stonebwoy dedicated the early part of his set to the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, performing ‘Praise Jah In The Moonlight’ and his verse on the ‘Buffalo Soldier’ remix before swiftly moving through fan favorites like ‘Hero’, ‘Apotheke’ featuring DJ Maphorisa, ‘Non-Stop’, and ‘Life & Money’.

Stonebwoy’s inclusion at the Summerjam marks his third appearance at the festival since his historic debut in 2018 and a memorable headline set in 2022.

Renowned for his flawless musicianship in reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats, as well as his unrivaled stage presence, Stonebwoy owned the stage and created the distinctive atmosphere that has made the festival famous and beloved worldwide, delivering a spectacular performance to celebrate the festival’s 37th anniversary.

His performance followed his recent activities in Europe, including his appearance at Paris Fashion Week and an exclusive recording session with the legendary Wyclef Jean in London. He recently released his new single “Your Body,” a vibrant visual narrative celebrating African beauty, self-love, and body positivity.

Watch full performance below: