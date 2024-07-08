Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), unveiled an ambitious plan to rejuvenate Ghana’s creative industry during a media encounter on Sunday, July 7th.

Mr. Mahama introduced a comprehensive policy framework named “The Black Experience,” designed to enhance the tourism and creative arts sector.

He expressed optimism about the initiative, emphasizing its potential to significantly bolster these industries.

“I bring good news for the creative industry,” Mahama announced. “Our primary focus will be on ‘The Black Experience,’ a policy aimed at revitalising the tourism and creative arts sectors.”

The Black Experience policy encompasses several major initiatives, including:

1. Pan-African Month: A month dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Africa, fostering unity and collaboration among African nations.

2. Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month: An event to showcase and honour the achievements of Ghanaian filmmakers and the broader film industry.

3. Ghanaian Heritage and History Month: A period to reflect on and celebrate Ghana’s storied past and cultural legacy.

4. Fashion and Food Month: An initiative to highlight and promote Ghanaian fashion and cuisine, showcasing the country’s creative talents.

5. Diasporan Month: A time to recognize and engage with the Ghanaian diaspora, encouraging their participation in national development and cultural exchange.

Mahama also committed to revitalizing all regional Centres of National Culture, ensuring they become accessible hubs for the creative industry.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of supporting veteran artistes, guaranteeing they receive the acknowledgment and support they merit.

“Our commitment is to create a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable creative industry that honours our heritage and propels our cultural narrative on the global stage,” Mr Mahama concluded.

This comes a month after he announced about twenty-two promises for the creative arts:

(1). To make budgetary allocation for the creative arts

(2) Declare the Golden Age of Culture, Arts and Tourism, an overarching policy for the sector: where there will be actions and modules to promote job creation and entrepreneurship. Under this will be the Black Star Experience, which will be one of the sub-themes to imbue Africanism in Ghanaians and encourage people to come from all over the world to see our arts, tourism and culture.

(3). Renovate Centres of Arts and Culture in the various regions.

4). To streamline copyright modalities and IP Laws

(5). There will be film festivals where Ghanaian films will be exhibited.

(6) They will also organize arts exhibitions, music shows, fashion programmes

(7) There will be special focus on drama and theatre arts: playwrights will be supported to exhibit their plays

(8) Creatives to attend international trade fairs to exhibit Ghanaian culture and arts.

(9) To pursue the dream of establishing a film village, get equipment at low cost for filmmakers.

(10) To rehabilitate the National Theatre in Accra and build a second National Theatre in Kumasi.

(11) To acquire a special event channel for the creative arts programmes on digital terrestrial television (DTT), provide a technology that will make that show payable, so people will pay to watch.

(12) To give special rates for performances at Blackstar Square, Accra International Conference Centre and other venues owned by the government.

(13) Encourage the teaching of music and arts in the curriculum: provide trained teachers for such subjects.

(14) Introduce tax breaks for creative artists who have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

(15) Formalize a fund for ageing artistes.

(16) Revive the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC)

(17) In partnership with the private sector, develop all the tourist sites

(18) Revive the Marine Drive Project

(19) Provide Amusement Parks

(20) Review the tourism fund, make sure it benefits the various stakeholders in the tourism value chain

(21) Build a new city on the banks of the Volta Region with facilities that will generate arts activities and boost tourism.

(22) Hold annual stakeholder’s dialogue with people in the Creative Arts

