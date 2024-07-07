Mother of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has accused her son of abandonment, claiming she has not had any contact with him for over a decade.

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, who is currently seriously ill, is seeking public assistance for medical care.

She revealed that, her relationship with her son has been strained so much that he does not know where she lives, what she eats or her current dire situation.

Madam Elsie confirmed that she is in the care of her sister and niece, Sharifa Aheteku, the lady who went public with the news of her ill health.

Sharita corroborated her claims, stating that Shatta Wale’s mother is struggling to afford essential medical treatment, food, and shelter.

She emphasized that, the information circulating on social media about her aunt’s condition is true and not exaggerated.

Madam Elsie, in near tears, revealed that frustration and financial struggles have made her frail like an old woman, as she calls on well-meaning people for help.

The plea from Shatta Wale’s mother and niece has come as a surprise to many fans and followers of the dancehall artiste, who has frequently portrayed a successful and affluent lifestyle.

The family’s call for help has sparked a range of reactions, with some fans expressing concern and sympathy.

Others have criticized the artiste for allegedly neglecting his responsibilities.