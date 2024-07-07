The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has admitted calling the wife of security analyst Adam Bonaa, but says it was only to ask her to caution her husband to refrain from lying against her (Tiwaa).

According to Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, her advice was to prevent a situation where Mrs Bonaa could become an ‘innocent victim’ in the ongoing impasse between herself and Dr. Bonaa. It was not to threaten her.

“I called the wife to plead to her conscience as a fellow woman because she wouldn’t be happy if the least opportunity that Bonaa gets he will lie about me.”

“I told her that all that he (Dr Bonaa) has said doesn’t mean anything to me, but if he doesn’t stop I will pray. If she doesn’t call her husband (Dr. Bonaa) to order, I will go on my knees and I will pray to my God and my God will listen and she the wife might become an innocent victim. Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me, my God that I serve will listen to me”, COP Maame Tiwaa told Starr FM on Wednesday.

According to her, contrary to the claim by Dr. Bonaa, she is ever ready to face parliament whenever called upon during the probe into the Cecilia Dapaah petition.

Madam Tiwaa charged the security analyst to stop running to the media and face her over the issues.

“I am ever prepared and ready to face parliament because it will be an opportunity to educate people like Bonaa on the mandate of EOCO. Stop running to the media and face me”, she challenged.

The explanation comes after Dr Bonaa alleged on radio on Wednesday that the EOCO boss had called his wife to threaten her.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr. Bonaa stated.

He explained that his standoff with the EOCO boos stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.