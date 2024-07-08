Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has questioned the criteria used for compiling the recent list of greatest rappers in Ghana, published by Graphic Showbiz.

Speaking to Zionfelix in an interview, the ‘Best Rapper Alive’ who was placed at the third position on the list said anybody who does a list like that without mentioning EL, Edem and Flowking Stone may not have consulted rappers during their research process.

“What criteria did Graphic Showbiz use for that list? RAP is Rhythmic African Poetry; so did they look out for the rhythm, the ‘Africanness’ or the poetry? Did they use popularity or influence? Or it is based on being able to really rap? Because when I saw the list I didn’t understand why EL, Flowking Stone and Edem Goget’em were not part. What kind of list is this? We talk about the best rappers of all time in Ghana, you can’t take these three people out,” he said.

Graphic Showbiz rated in descending order Sarkodie, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, Okomfour Kwadee, Lord Kenya, Manifest, Tinny, Reggie Rockstone, Strongman, Eno Barony, Guru, Kojo Cue, Cabum, and Amerado.

The list, like many others that have been released by different people in the past, has stoked debates in the media circles.

This re-ignited debate comes 30 years after the birth of hiplife, a music genre that merged hiphop and Ghanaian local music. A major component of this genre, originated by Reggie Rockstone is rap.

Aside the rappers ranked by Graphic Showbiz in their ’12 GH Greatest Rappers of All Time’ list and the three named by Okyeame Kwame, Ghana can boast of other great rappers such as Lyrical Joe, Omar Sterling, Medikal, King Paluta, Ponobiom, Obibini, among others.

In the meantime, Okyeame Kwame has released the visuals for his latest song ‘No Competition’ which features Kuami Eugene.

