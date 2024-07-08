The Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has made a heartfelt promise to assist a remarkable young candidate currently taking the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) who, due to his disability, writes with a pen in his mouth.

This extraordinary student has captured the hearts of many with his determination and resilience, proving that disability is not an inability.

During an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues show with host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr. Fordjour expressed his admiration and commitment to supporting the student.

“When I heard of him, I had not seen his photo yet, but I was informed that there is a wonder kid doing such wonders and needed help,” Mr. Fordjour said. “I am glad that he has gone viral for the world to see his talent and to know that if he is helped, it will go a long way.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Fordjour emphasized the importance of providing the necessary support to the student, acknowledging the challenges faced by even those without disabilities.

“Any help he needs, I will try my best. I know it won’t be me alone, but some friends will also add up to help,” he assured.

“If he is done with his exams, any details needed, I will reach out to go and visit him to help him with whatever academic and financial well-being he needs because such inspirational stories are touching. Even normal people are having issues with exams, and such a person using his mouth only to write and pass in addition. We need his details so we can go and look for him immediately.”

This pledge of support from the Deputy Minister underscores the government’s commitment to inclusivity and the recognition of the potential in every student, regardless of their physical abilities.

