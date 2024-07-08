Five private entities have submitted bids to partner government to complete the 1,506 affordable housing project at Saglemi.

The bids were submitted to the Technical Working Group on the Saglemi Housing project on July 8, 2024, a statement from the Ministry of Works and Housing said.

The Ministry of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said an independent evaluation entity will be appointed to evaluate to bids and advise the Ministry on the favourable bid.

Below is the full statement

Background

The Saglemi affordable housing project was started by the John Mahama-led government in 2012.

A loan of $200 million was secured to construct an initial 5,000 affordable housing units to be sold to citizens but as of 2017, 1,506 units were built but not completed.

The projects stalled after the NPP government took over, citing legal issues.

Government has now resolved to complete the project and in April this year, a request for proposal was made inviting private sector participation.