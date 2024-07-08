The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct a mop-up voter registration exercise from August 1 to August 3, 2024.

This exercise is designed to give individuals who turned 18 after the limited voter registration and those who missed the initial registration an opportunity to register.

Additionally, the commission will hold a voter exhibition from August 20 to August 27.

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, announced these plans during a visit by the Election Security Taskforce, led by Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffu Dampare.

The taskforce visited the commission to provide a debrief on election security performance for the first half of the year.

“I would like to put on record that the mop-up of the voter registration exercise will take place from August 1–3, 2024, and it is to afford persons who turned 18 after May 29 or persons who have not previously registered the opportunity to get onto our register; this goes to persons who are eligible,” she stated.

