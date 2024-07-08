The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt to arrest a group of individuals responsible for attacking and destroying properties, including two vehicles, at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The police took to social media to inform the public about their actions and reassure them that the culprits would be brought to justice.

The official statement from the Ghana Police Service, on Twitter now X, read: “We would like to assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested to face justice.”

The attack has raised concerns about political tensions and security in the area. Also, further updates from the police are expected as the situation develops.

