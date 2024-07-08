Two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School were involved in a tragic accident on Sunday, resulting in the death of one.

The other candidate is currently in critical condition.

The unfortunate event occurred in Volo, where the students had been camped in preparation for their upcoming exams.

According to sources, the two candidates had gone to see off their elder sister, who had come to visit them at their camp.

It was during this time that a speeding vehicle struck the siblings, leading to devastating consequences.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Agbemadi, confirmed the incident and expressed his profound sadness over the tragic events.

“This is a deeply sorrowful moment for the entire community and the education sector,” Agbemadi lamented.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the immense loss they are enduring.

The North Tongu District Chief Executive, Osborne Divine Fenu, pledged the full support of both the assembly and the government during these challenging times.

“We stand with the family in their grief and will do everything within our power to provide the necessary support and assistance,” Fenu assured.

The identities of the students have not been disclosed as authorities continue to manage the situation with the utmost sensitivity and care.

The community remains in shock, grappling with the sudden loss and the critical condition of the surviving student.

