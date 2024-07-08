Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has explained the reason for her strained relationship with Nigerian musician Davido.

She claimed the musician ignored her at public event when she tried to exchange pleasantries.

Ms. Henshaw’s statements, originally made in a December 2023 interview, had sparked discussions among fans and media.

In the earlier interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she mentioned her lack of personal connection with Davido despite liking his music.

She recounted a specific instance where they met, but Davido did not acknowledge her presence.

“Well, I’m not a fan. I like his music, but personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him; he didn’t greet me. I’m sorry. No, I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet, and for me, I believe he should be respectful. For me, personality matters,” Henshaw remarked during the interview.

In a recent appearance on Isbae U’s show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, Henshaw addressed the matter once again.

When asked why she mentioned that Davido did not greet her, Henshaw emphasized that she was merely responding to a question during the interview and did not intend to make an issue out of it.

“I was asked a question, and I answered it. I didn’t report anybody; I responded to the question. What is ‘report?’ What does report mean?” Henshaw explained, showing her exasperation with the interpretation of her comments.

She further added, “They asked about the person, and I was speaking about the knowledge and interaction that I had. I didn’t report, and we even had a conversation after that, so it’s really none of your business. That’s what you people do; you look for strife.”

The segment concluded humorously with Isbae U bringing in a Davido lookalike to kneel before Henshaw and apologize on behalf of the singer.