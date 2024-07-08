The Manhyia South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, has said the selection of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the NPP’s presidential candidate will bring massive change to the constituency.

According to Chairman Tomtom, as he is popularly known, party members who had gone independent are now planning to return to the party.

He said, “The moment we took Opoku Prempeh to the National Executive Committee (NEC), he promised to speak to the independent candidates. I am confident that within a week, all independent candidates will come back to the NPP to help the party come to power.”

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Chairman Tomtom also pledged his commitment to ensuring that the election is free and fair.

“There will be no insults. We must ensure peace,” he stated.

Chairman Tomtom stressed the need to have a strong leadership in the region.

“To go for elections, you need the numbers because Manhyia South is a stronghold of the NPP. Manhyia has never made a mistake in voting.As a chairman, I need to get someone who can pull numbers and maintain Napo’s percentage. With a regional chairman like Wontumi and a running mate like Napo, the results will definitely improve.”

