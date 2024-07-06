Manhyia South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, says the rise of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to become presidential running mate is a testament that the party rewards dedication, honesty and hard work.

He said Dr Opoku Prempeh, alias Napo, the MP for Manhyia South, has exhibited these traits since he entered politics.

It is no wonder that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia chose him as his running mate, which the National Council of the party overwhelmingly endorsed, he stressed.

Speaking on Okay FM, Mr Ofori Atta affectionately called Tom Tom encouraged all party members, no matter where they find themselves to “take lessons from the Napo example”.

“No matter where you find yourself in the party, even at the grassroots, try to work hard, embrace and help others so that when an opportunity comes you will be considered,” he urged party members.

Future of Ghana

Describing the running mate as a great choice, Tom Tom said there is no doubt that the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket represents the future of Ghana.

“I am very sure that the pair will lead the NPP to victory in the elections, ” he added.

With the running mate coming from the party’s stronghold of Ashanti Region, Tom Tom said the region will show massive gratitude to the NPP in the elections.

“Luckily, we have a committed and workaholic regional chairman in the person of Chairman Wontumi. Everybody knows his hard work, especially his tremendous contributions that led to the NPP securing a historic victory from opposition in 2016, as well as the victory of 2020.

“Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is also a household name in the region due to his delivery as a politician especially at the grassroots. So if you have two such great leaders in your stronghold, there is no doubt that their combined efforts will pay off.”

The Manhyia South constituency chairman described Thursday’s endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh as a glorious day for the NPP.

“As someone who has moved with him for many years, I can say without any shred of equivocation that he is a good man.The dream that our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had regarding his choice of running mate came true.

“As the chairman of the constituency, I feel really proud but it is a victory for the NPP as a whole.”

Tom Tom again said everyone who has come close to Napo will attest to his humility and openness.

“Unfortunately, in Ghana, anybody who is brave and assertive is misconstrued as being arrogant.

“But, anyone who has come close to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will attest to his humility. At both the ministries of education and energy, his story has been very positive.

“He has helped many people in the party, no wonder many party members were rooting for him to become the running mate.”

ALSO READ: