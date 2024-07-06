Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, has asserted that the delays often experienced at the Supreme Court in its hearing of high-profile political cases are not due to inefficiencies in the judicial system.

According to Mr Bentil, these delays are primarily caused by political calculations rather than any other factors.

He expressed his belief that the apex court has the potential to perform much better than it currently does and urged the court to improve its efficiency and effectiveness.

Mr Bentil emphasised that addressing these delays is crucial for the credibility and functioning of the judicial system.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 6, Mr Bentil reiterated his point about the need for the Supreme Court to enhance its performance.

He was commenting following a letter dated May 30, 2024, from the Chief Justice to the President, requesting the nomination of five new judges to the Supreme Court.

Among the recommended judges was Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, currently presiding over the ambulance procurement trial involving NDC MP and Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The other nominees were Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

Despite his criticisms, Mr Bentil also noted that the country could benefit from a larger Supreme Court to handle its caseload more effectively.

“It is utterly distasteful when politicians are involved in the judiciary. It is utterly disgusting which is part of political calculation. I believe the Supreme Court can do far better than it is currently doing. So I insist the Supreme Court delays are caused by political calculation, not inefficiencies.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, July 4, accused President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice of colluding to shield current government officials from accountability once their term ends.

The opposition party alleged that the Judicial Council had unanimously resisted efforts to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, but these efforts were covertly overridden by the Chief Justice and the President.

Fifi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary, expressed concern over the move, describing it as unjust and calling for it to be contested.

The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has dismissed the NDC’s assertions, defending the integrity of the nomination process.

The Chief Justice has also justified her recommendation to President Akufo-Addo, insisting that the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

